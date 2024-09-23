Hyderabad to experience intense rains for next few hours

Hyderabad: Heavy rains swept through Hyderabad and surrounding districts on Monday evening, September 23, with intense rainfall expected to persist for the next two to four hours. The India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD Hyderabad) has issued forecasts indicating that the city will see generally cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely by evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are around 32 degrees Celcius and 23 degrees Celcius, respectively.

According to a radar map shared by IMD Hyderabad, thunderclouds have moved into the GHMC area. This suggests that many parts of Hyderabad may experience moderate rain, while some areas could face intense downpours during this period.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate predictions, stated, “Massive storms are forming and moving into Hyderabad city. Expect more downpours across the entire HYD area in the coming 2 hours.”

He also noted that with peak convergence expected, today will bring widespread powerful storms and lightning in red-marked districts over the next 24 hours. Multiple storms are anticipated.

The updated heavy rain forecast for Telangana districts on Monday, September 23 predicts varying rainfall intensities across Telangana. In northern and eastern districts, including Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Khammam, light to moderate rain is expected.

Meanwhile, central and southwestern districts, such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Fortunately for Hyderabad, there are currently no alerts for extremely heavy rain.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, (GHMC) issued an advisory amid the rains and has advised the citizens to stay away from trees, electric poles and water bodies, and to avoid using metal objects and electrical devices during lightning strikes. In cases of emergencies, citizens can call the city helpline at 040 21111111.

Hyderabad rains cause traffic slowdown across Hyderabad

Heavy rains have led to significant traffic slowdowns across various parts of the city this evening.

As of 7:40 pm, the movement of vehicles is particularly slow from Chutneys, NFCL, and Panjagutta X Road Prajavani towards the Begumpet flyover. According to Hyderabad Traffic Police on X, the Panjagutta Traffic Police are on the scene, actively working to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Hyderabad traffic police inform that there are further delays from Begumpet police lines, Rasoolpura, Hockey Ground, and Paradise towards the CTO flyover. The increased vehicle flow during peak hours, compounded by the rain, has made conditions challenging. Begumpet traffic police are also present in this area, coordinating efforts to manage the situation.

Additionally, traffic movement has been reported as slow from Road No 92, opposite Asian Hospital, Agrasenchowk, and BRS Bhavan, towards Basava Taraka Hospital.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time for travel as conditions continue to evolve.

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of expected rains

In view of the anticipated rains and thunderstorms, the department has issued a yellow alert for all zones in Hyderabad. Additionally, the department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state until September 26, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and storms until Thursday.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecast rains and thundershowers until September 27. It also predicted a generally cloudy sky until Friday.