Rains to hit Hyderabad in next one hour; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Rains are expected in Hyderabad within the next hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has also issued a yellow alert until 4 p.m.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for his accurate weather predictions, many areas of the city will receive rainfall within the next hour.

He wrote, “As expected, Hyderabad rains started. Scattered storms are seen across Miyapur, Nizampet, Lingampally, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehidipatnam, Asifnagar, and will further cover Kukatpally, Madhapur, Kondapur, Rajendranagar, and nearby parts in the next hour.”

As expected HyderabadRains started ⛈️



Scattered storms seen across Miyapur, Nizampet, Lingampally, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehidipatnam, Asifnagar side will further cover Kukatpally, Madhapur, Kondapur, Rajendranagar and nearby parts next 1hr ⛈️ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 23, 2024

IMD Hyderabad issues yellow alert ahead of expected rains

In view of the anticipated rains and thunderstorms, the department has issued a yellow alert for all zones in Hyderabad.

According to the weather department, light rainfall and thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h are expected until around 4 p.m. today.

Additionally, the department has issued a yellow alert for the entire state until September 26, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls until Thursday.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted rains and thundershowers until September 27. It also predicted a generally cloudy sky until Friday.

Also Read Health advisory issued as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall

Rainfall during the current monsoon

During the southwest monsoon, Telangana recorded an average rainfall of 923.3 mm, compared to the normal 708.8 mm—a 30 percent increase.

Hyderabad received 795.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 580.8 mm, marking a 37 percent deviation.

In Hyderabad, Nampally experienced significant excess rainfall, recording 923.7 mm compared to the normal 575 mm—a 61 percent increase.

Yesterday, rains lashed not only Hyderabad but also other districts of Telangana. Charminar recorded the highest rainfall of 59.3 mm.

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting rains for the next three days, the total rainfall during this southwest monsoon is likely to rise further.