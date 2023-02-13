Hyderabad: Fake ayurvedic clinic raided at Ameerpet, 3 held

Hyderabad: Three staff members of a fake ayurveda clinic were arrested in a raid by the west zone task force, at Meridian Plaza in Ameerpet on Saturday night.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.

Thulasi Ayurvedic Centre was raided for operating without a valid licence with unqualified staff dispensing medicines to patients for various ailments like asthma, kidney stones, cancer, fever and other diseases.

Police arrested an office boy named, Vijay Swamy, on the spot after finding out that he did not have the necessary credentials to treat patients and prescribe medicines.

After investigating the case, two other people named, Talvar Parshuram and Master Bheema, workers at the centre, were also arrested.

Further inquiry revealed that the clinic was run by Anand Bagalkot alias Gowtham who wasn’t present at the time of the raid. The police are on the lookout for him.

“All the accused are from Karnataka. We have seized all the medicines and other documents from the clinic and handed them over to Punjagutta police station,” a task force official said.

Police have registered a case and have initiated a probe into the matter. District medical and health officials have been informed about the incident.