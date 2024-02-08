Hyderabad: Fake doctor’s premises raided, meds worth Rs 6K seized

During the raid, DCA officials detected medicines stocked for sale at the premises without any drug licence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2024 2:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Hyderabad zone officers, on credible information, raided the premises of a fake doctor Adil Mohammed at Fatima Nagar, Vattepally, Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 8.

The man claims to be a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ and practises medicine without qualification at his clinic.

During the raid, DCA officials detected medicines stocked for sale at the premises without any drug licence. 15 varieties of medicines including analgesics, IV fluids, anti-asthmatic drugs etc., were found stocked at the premises. DCA officials seized the stock of a total worth Rs. 6,000 during the raid.

DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

T. Rajamouli, Asst. Director, Hyderabad, B. Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, P. Santosh, Drugs Inspector, Mehdipatnam and C. Vivekananda Reddy, Drugs Inspector, Khairatabad are among the officers who carried out the raid.

