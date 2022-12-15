Hyderabad: Fake educational certificates racket busted, 4 arrested

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team along with the Nampally Police team on Thursday apprehended four persons for providing fake educational certificates to needy aspirants and collecting huge amounts from them in the name of studying abroad.

The police have seized the following fake Intermediate and Degree certificates from different universities and boards: 20 certificates from the State Board of School Examination (SEC) & Board of Higher Secondary Examinations Tamilnadu, 33 from Anna University, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 10 from Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu, 15 from Sathyabama University, Tamil Nadu, 9 from CH. Charan Singh University, Meerut, 3 from MH State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune 10 from Periyar University, Salem, 28 from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, 5 from Sikkim State University, 10 from Bundelkhand University, Jhansi and one from National Institute of Open Schooling, Andhra Pradesh, National Institute of Open Schooling, Telangana and National Institute of Open Schooling, Gujarat

The police have also seized 4 cell phones, 1 CPU, 1 Monitor, 1 Keyboard, 1 Mouse, 1 Color Printer, 6 Color Fillers, and cash of Rs. 22,000.

According to the police, the accused are Mohd Ehtesham Uddin Hussain aged 47 years who was providing fake educational certificates in Nampally, and Mohd Abdul Khader aged 42 years was a Supporting document provider in Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Hussain was running a Study Affairs International Pvt Ltd consultancy while Khadar was an employee in the same office.

The police said that Mohd Ehtesham Uddin Imran aged 41 yrs was running a Mee Seva center at Amberpet named Veera City Services. The three accused met with Mohd Altaf Ahmed aged 43 years, owner of Carrier wing consultancy, at Himayat Nagar, and formed a gang.

The accused hatched a plan to provide fake educational certificates to needy students who want to go abroad for further studies or employment. When customers approached them; they directed them to Hussain for further processing. That is when Hussain would brief and collect relevant documents and fees as prescribed by them.

Once the above process is done, Hussain would contact gang members and send details of the customers. Then they would prepare fake educational certificates from various universities and boards based on the study track of the customers. They also would provide a facility of online checks for a limited period by charging them additionally.

Further, the main accused also created fake websites in the name of various universities and boards.

The police registered cases against the accused under section 420, 467, 468, 120(B) IPC of Nampally and Santosh Nagar police stations.

Two other accused are absconding and an investigation is underway.