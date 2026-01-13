Hyderabad: Fake officer held for threatening ED officials in Heera Gold probe

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad arrested a man impersonating an ED official and hindering the investigation in the Heera Gold case.

According to ED, the accused identified as Kalyan Banerjee was trying to influence the investigation against Nowhera Shaik and others associated with the Heera Group booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

Following his arrest, Banerjee was produced before the Nampally Special PMLA Court and sent to judicial custody till January 23.

Heera Gold case

The ED is investigating a PMLA case against Nowhera Shaik and others based on several FIRs in multiple states of India. An investigation by the police revealed that Nowhera Shaik, along with other accused, had collected investments worth 5,978 crore from investors with a promise of higher returns of more than 36 per cent annually.

However, they failed to return even the principal amount, thereby duping the investors.

ED investigation revealed that Nowhera Shaik utilised part of the proceeds of crime towards the purchase of various immovable properties in her name, her companies’ name, and in the names of her relatives.

During the investigation, properties worth Rs 428 crore were attached by ED, and a prosecution complaint as well as a supplementary prosecution complaint were filed before the special PMLA court, Hyderabad.

In compliance with Supreme Court orders, several attached properties in the case were put up for auction through MSTC.

“Nowhera Shaik repeatedly tried to stall the auction process through legal cases, and the same were dismissed. Having failed to legally protect properties acquired by her out of proceeds of crime, Nowhera Shaik hired the services of an impostor, Kalyan Banerjee, on a monthly remuneration as well as a commission basis,” the ED said in a statement.

The agency further said that Kalyan Banerjee began messaging and calling ED officers, falsely portraying himself as close to several high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians.

“He tried to entice the officers to manipulate the auction process, but when he was told to follow due process of law, he started threatening and putting pressure on them to stall the auction,” it added.

Intelligence was developed, and it was found that he was an impostor, impersonating a consultant to various departments and cultivating close relationships with senior bureaucrats and politicians. He was found to have furnished an incomplete address in his mobile SIM card KYC documents.

He was finally traced on the basis of intelligence, and a search under Section 17 of the PMLA was conducted at his premises in Secunderabad. Banerjee’s mobile phones revealed incriminating WhatsApp chats with Nowhera Shaik and her associates.

The imposter’s chats also revealed that he was trying to manipulate the investigation proceedings and the judicial process in unethical ways. Attempts to alienate and sell properties acquired with the proceeds of crime, as well as to earn massive commissions from illegal deals, were revealed.

In statements recorded under the provisions of the PMLA, he admitted to impersonation to put pressure on officers. He also admitted that he was acting on the directions of Nowhera Shaik and her associates.