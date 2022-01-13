Hyderabad: Fake Rs 2000 notes on the road create chaos

Hyderabad: A bundle of notes, of Rs 2000 denomination went flying on the 100 Feet Road in Madhapur, on Wednesday, creating chaos.

The police had to take control of the situation, and the notes which caused the traffic jam were found to be from a board game. People reportedly confused the notes for genuine ones because of their sharp resemblance and had to be convinced otherwise.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the police said, “Scores of people had rushed to grab bundles of the Children’s Bank currency notes that were found on 100 Feet Road. Locals and commuters found the fake currency on the road and rushed to collect it, assuming it was actual currency.”