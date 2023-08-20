Hyderabad: Falaknuma police raid belt shop in Ravindra Naik Colony

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police raided a belt shop at Ravindra Naik Colony on Saturday night and seized 43 bottles of liquor illegally stored and being sold.

Police said, Bujju, 45, a resident of Ravindranaik Colony near Falaknuma railway station would bring the liquor bottles from different places and sell it at a higher price to customers round the clock.

Based on a tip off, a special team under supervision of SHO Falaknuma raided the house of Bujju and arrested him. The liquor bottles were also seized. A case has been registered.

SHO Falaknuma said the police are maintaining a high vigil and conducting checks to curb the practice of illegal sale of ganja and other drugs.