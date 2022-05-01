Hyderabad: Farmers union in Uppal angry with HMDA’s inaction

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Uppal Farmers’ Association on Sunday expressed outrage that the layout created in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA)’s bagayat lands, which collected from farmers in 2021, have run out of basic amenities.

In a meeting held by farmers’ unions in Uppal, the bagayat plot owners said that the HMDA was failing to provide minimum facilities as per the norms given in the layout.

They expressed concern that even after half of the structures in the layout had been completed, the construction of the drinking water facility, sewage treatment plant, club House, swimming Pool, modern cemetery and bagayat Association building had not been undertaken to date. The officials said that they should arrange a meeting with the farmers’ association leaders and bagayat plot owners to resolve the issues or else they would protest.

Last year in December, the e-auction of HMDA’s Uppal Bagayat layout broke all the previous records, and yielded the highest price of Rs 1,01,000 per square yard for a residential plot. A total 23 plots ranging from 150 square yards to 1,787 square yards, totalling to 19,719 square yards were auctioned online in two sessions. The auction yielded approximately Rs 142 crore for the urban development authority.