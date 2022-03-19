Hyderabad: Father-daughter duo held for cheating job aspirant

Hyderabad: The Medipally police on Friday arrested a father-daughter duo for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs.

The police said the two accused lured job seekers and promised them jobs in Railways and in other government sectors. The accused were identified as 50-year-old G Nagaraj and his 35-year-old daughter Divya. They duped C Naveen Chary, a job aspirant from Peerzadiguda.

The accused convinced Chary saying that Divya was a manager in the Railways who could recommend him to the role of a supervisor. Nagaraju collected Rs 5 lakh from Chary and handed him a fake appointment letter. When the victim reported at the Railway station in November last year, he realised that he was duped.

Based on Chary’s complaint, the Medipally police booked a case and arrested the duo.