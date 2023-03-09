Hyderabad: Father-daughter found dead on railway track in Moula Ali

Hyderabad: An 81-year-old man and his 38-year-old disabled daughter were found dead on the railway track at Moula Ali on Wednesday.

The railway identified the deceased as K Mallesh Chary and his daughter, K Uma Rani, residents of NTR Nagar in Mallapur.

Officials suspect depression to be the reason behind the duo’s step for Chary’s wife passed away a year ago and he had been taking care of Uma Rani.

The incident came to light in the morning hours after locals alerted the police over two bodies lying dead on the railway track near their house.