Hyderabad: SCR to revive 200-year-old ‘step well’ at Moula Ali

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated the revival of the 200-year-old cultural heritage ‘step well’ (Seedhiyonwali Bowli) located under Zonal Railway Training Institute Maula Ali Secunderabad. The Ministry of Railways has taken this initiative to conserve water and revive ponds, under which this step well is being preserved.

The project was started with an expenditure of Rs.6 lakh. The 50-feet deep step well receives up to 100,000 litres of water per day to meet the needs of the Zonal Railway Training Institute, Supervisors Training Center and Territorial Camp.

Pits were constructed in the surrounding areas to store rainwater, thereby increasing the groundwater level. Sides of the step well are being beautified by decorative LED lights after painting.

General Manager, South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain said that the initiatives taken by the Hyderabad Division and the Zonal Railway Training Institute for the revival of this historical step well are commendable. South Central Railway is committed to environmental protection. The revitalization of the well will meet the water needs of the neighbouring offices in addition with the domestic water requirement.

It is said that this 200-year-old step well was used by Nawab Mir Turab Ali Khan, Salar Jang I, one of the prime ministers of Hyderabad state, for mango orchards. During the regime, 10 rooms were constructed here for the accommodation of irrigation staff. After independence, this step well was brought under South Central Railway in 1966.