Hyderabad: Father, son hacked to death in Uppal

Hyderabad: In Uppal area in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits, a father and son were hacked to death. According to the police, in the early morning of Friday, 78 years old Narasimha and his 35-year-old son Srinivas were found in a pool of blood.

Soon after receiving the information about the double murder, a team of Uppal police along with the scientific CLUES reached the spot and took up investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that at around 5:30 am unknown masked assailants barged into the house of Narasimha and killed father and son with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in instantaneous death. The police had also pressed the dog squad into service.

The maid servant told police that an unknown assailant had also threatened her with a weapon.

The Uppal police have registered a murder case and investigation is underway. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been shifted to Government hospital for conducting post mortem.