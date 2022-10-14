Hyderabad: Father, son hacked to death in Uppal

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 14th October 2022 9:28 am IST

Hyderabad: In Uppal area in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits, a father and son were hacked to death. According to the police, in the early morning of Friday, 78 years old Narasimha and his 35-year-old son Srinivas were found in a pool of blood.

Soon after receiving the information about the double murder, a team of Uppal police along with the scientific CLUES reached the spot and took up investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that at around 5:30 am unknown masked assailants barged into the house of Narasimha and killed father and son with a sharp-edged weapon resulting in instantaneous death. The police had also pressed the dog squad into service.

MS Education Academy

The maid servant told police that an unknown assailant had also threatened her with a weapon.

The Uppal police have registered a murder case and investigation is underway. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been shifted to Government hospital for conducting post mortem.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button