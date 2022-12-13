Hyderabad: Fears of black magic at govt school in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A commotion prevailed at a government high school in Rajendranagar after students spotted lemons, turmeric, and mud toys on school premises on Tuesday morning raising fears of black magic rituals.

The incident happened at the Zilla Parishad High School at Rajendranagar Hydershah Kote.

In the morning when students came to school they found clay toys, turmeric, kumkum, and lemons near the science laboratory.

On information from the students, the principal and teachers checked the spot and informed the police. Suspecting some persons came to the school and did mischief the management and police checked the closed-circuit footage. They could not get any clues.

The school premises were later cleaned. Most of the students returned home following superstitious beliefs. Further investigation is underway.