Hyderabad : Fever hospital gets major infra revamp

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister T Harish Rao on Saturday initiated infrastructure development work worth Rs 10.91 crore at the Fever Hospital.

As part of the infrastructure development, the government will set up a state-of-the-art outpatient block, which could accommodate over 1000 patients. A dialysis facility worth Rs 50 lakh and a high-end mortuary worth Rs. 60 lakh will also be set up at the hospital.

Harish Rao laid the foundation stone of the Out-Patient block and also launched transport facilities that could ensure enhanced health service including 13 hearse vehicles and 3 ambulances. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is very keen to ensure quality healthcare facilities are available to the urban poor in areas under GHMC.vIn the past month or so, major renovation and new projects have been launched at all the top tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad,” he said, speaking on the occasion.

In the month of January, the government released Rs 32 crore for the establishment of 61 mortuaries across the state. The minister reiterated that the Arogyashri scheme was initiated to cover healthcare costs up to Rs 5 lakh. Earlier, The scheme covered the cost of Rs 2 lakh.

Shedding light on health care expenditure, the minister said, “As far as incurring expenditure for healthcare, Telangana is spending about Rs. 1690 crore, which is among the largest in the country. There is a huge patient load at Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital, which is hampering the quality of health care. As a result, the Chief Minister has given a green signal to construct four multispecialty hospitals in and around Hyderabad” he said.