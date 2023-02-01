Hyderabad: FIA president expected to attend inaugural Formula E race

New Delhi: Mohammad Bin Sulayem, president of the world governing body for four-wheel racing FIA, has been invited to attend the inaugural Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11.

Bin Sulayem, who took over the reins of the FIA from Jean Todt in December 2021, is expected to attend the race of the all-electric series alongside many other dignitaries from within and outside India.

“He has been invited to attend the race and he is expected to attend,” a Formula E source told PTI on Wednesday.

The organisers of the race — Greenko and Telangana government — are racing against time to ready the 2.83km-long street circuit. Most of the infrastructure will be temporary but final touches are being given to the team garages, which will be a permanent structure around the track.

Formula E is the first FIA world championship-status event taking place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

MotoGP, the pinnacle of two-wheel racing, is scheduled to host its first round in India in September.