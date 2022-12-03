Hyderabad: FICCI, FLO invite entries for women entrepreneurs awards

Hyderabad: The FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) are inviting entries for the Hyderabad Business Awards for women entrepreneurs.

“The awards will recognise successful women-led businesses representing various industry sectors based in Telangana,” said the FLO Hyderabad chapter.



Categories under which the awards will be distributed include the fields of agritech or food and food processing, education, environment impact, fashion-textile, healthcare and wellness, manufacturing/MSME, architecture, event management, social enterprise and for specially-abled entrepreneurs.

“The awards will recognise the innovation, excellence, best practices, impact, success, achievements and economic and social contribution of women entrepreneurs and companies captained and owned by women,” said FLO Hyderabad chairperson, Shubhraa Maheshwari

Women-owned and women-run organisations from Telangana can apply for the awards, after conforming to the eligibility norms, which will be presented on January 11.



The last date for submission of entries is December 10.