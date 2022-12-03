Protests at University of Hyderabad over sexual harassment of Thai student

Hyderabad: Students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus are staging protests following the alleged sexual harassment of a foreign student (woman) by a university professor on Friday.

Students gathered at the university’s main gate on Saturday demanding justice for the victim by immediate suspension of the professor.

The protesting students alleged that despite the severity of the issue, the registrar of the university ignored their calls on the preceding when the incident took place on the campus.

The student community gathered in support of the student on Friday night and later appealed to all the students, teaching and non-teaching campus community to gather at the main gate on December 3, following which they protested against the accused professor of the department of Hindi, Ravi Ranjan.

Also Read Thai student at University of Hyderabad alleges rape attempt; prof held



The Cyberabad police booked the accused under section 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), informed DCP, Madhapur, K Shilpavalli.

The accused has been brought in for questioning.

Student unions had called for a protest at the campus gate on Saturday at 10 am.

The victim, a native of Thailand had earlier alleged that the professor had been sexually harassing her for quite some time.