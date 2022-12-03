Thai student at University of Hyderabad alleges rape attempt; prof held

Hyderabad: A foreign student at the University of Hyderabad has alleged that a professor of trying to sexually assault her.

The victim, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, against professor Ravi Ranjan.

Police said on Saturday that they have registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway.

Also Read Hyderabad: Counselling for BPT course at NIMS on Dec 7

The 23-year-old victim alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her.

She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

DCP Madhapur, K Shilpavalli, said that the Cyberabad police have taken the professor into custody and are questioning the professor over the student’s accusation of molestation.

(The story has been edited with inputs from agencies)