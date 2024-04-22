Techie falls to death in water sump in Hyderabad; hostel owner booked

The victim, identified as Sheikh Akmal, a software professional, was walking with groceries when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage shows a man trying to find the victim in the water sump

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software engineer died after falling into an uncovered water sump at a hostel building in Gachibowli.

The victim, identified as Sheikh Akmal Sufiyan, 24, was walking with groceries when the incident occurred. The incident took place at Shanmukh Men’s PG Hostel near Kakatiya Hospital, Anjaiah Nagar, Gachibowli.

He took a few steps before stumbling and falling into an uncovered water sump, hitting his chin on the concrete rim during the fall.

Soon after the incident, a child living in a nearby building sensed that sombody had fallen into the sump and alerted a man. The man peeped into the water sump but did not find anyone. He went on with his his work.

In the evening, the people checked the closed circuit cameras footage and found Sufuyan had fallen in the sump. By the time his body was retrieved, he was dead.

The Raidurgam police reached the spot and recovered the body. They also filed a case against Mahender Reddy, who runs the PG hostel, for causing death by negligence as he had left the sump uncovered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

