Engineering college student dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the latest incident of a heart attack in youngsters, a 20-year-old engineering college student died of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad.

The student, Islavat Siddu, aged 20 years, suffered from a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Student suffered heart attack in engineering college hostel in Hyderabad

Though the student, who resides in the college hostel, was rushed to the hospital by his roommates and staff members after he complained of severe pain in his chest and collapsed in his hostel room, the doctors declared him dead.

He was a native of Gummadavelli Devaroni Thanda, Konda Mallepalli Mandal in Nalgonda district.

Following his demise due to the heart attack, the body was shifted to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Hyderabad for postmortem.

Similar incidents

It is not the first incident of heart attacks among youngsters.

Last year, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to a cardiac arrest.

The deceased, identified as Sachin, collapsed suddenly while walking in the corridor on the campus. Though he was rushed to CMR Hospital, Hyderabad, doctors declared the engineering college student dead.

Earlier, a 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function, and another young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.