Video: Timely CPR saves Hyderabad man’s life who suffered heart attack

Timely intervention by a physician at Help Hand Foundation’s Primary Health Care Center located in Shaheen Nagar, Hyderabad saved a man who suffered a heart attack.

The man, aged 35 years, had collapsed due to cardiac arrest. At the center, the physician performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and saved his life. He was also administered adrenaline with oxygen support.

Later, the patient was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital in 108 ambulance.

Trained professionals at @HelpingHandHyd's Shaheenagar PHC administered timely CPR to save the man who suffered Acute Myocardial infarction and showed no pulse or blood pressure.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/FKG0it12HU — Faiza Kirmani (@sfaizakirmani) March 9, 2023

Earlier Hyderabad police saved man’s life

It is not the first incident. Earlier too, a Hyderabad cop saved a man’s life who suddenly collapsed at the Aramghar Chowrastha.

In the video that went viral after the incident, the constable, Rajashekhar who works at the Rajendranagar Police Station was seen conducting a CPR process on the man.

Highly Appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR. #Telangana Govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week inview of increasing reports of such incidents pic.twitter.com/BtPv8tt4ko — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 24, 2023

Another cop saved a man’s life by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him in the Bhupalpally district.

The incidents prove that CPR is a simple, yet effective technique that can be used to save lives in emergencies such as heart attacks, drowning, or choking. Knowing CPR can make all the difference in an emergency, and it is a valuable skill that everyone should learn.

Incidents of cardiac arrest in Telangana

In the past few days, many incident of cardiac arrests took place in Telangana.

Recently, a 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function, and another young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.

Last week, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest.

The deceased who is identified as Sachin collapsed suddenly while walking in the corridor on the campus. Though he was rushed to CMR Hospital, doctors declared him dead.