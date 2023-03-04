Video: Telangana engineering student collapses due to cardiac arrest on campus

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest on Friday.

The deceased who is identified as Sachin collapsed suddenly while walking in the corridor on the campus. Though he was rushed to CMR Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

As per the details of the incident that took place in the afternoon, Sachin was along with his friends when he collapsed.

Its so Sad, a Btech 1st year #student of CMR Engineering College died, reportedly of #cardiacarrest, suddenly collapsed while walking in the building, in #Medchal, outskirts of #Hyderabad, #Students and official immediately shifted him to hospital, but… 😢#heartattack #CPR pic.twitter.com/Fztq4pYMfq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 3, 2023

It is also reported that the student had attended the classes before the incident.

After receiving confirmation from the doctors that that he died of a cardiac arrest, his parents, who live in Suchitra, Rajasthan, were informed. Later, the college authorities handed over his body to them.

It is not the first incident, earlier too two such cases wherein young persons died of cardiac arrest in recent times. A 19-year-old boy died in the Adilabad district while dancing at a marriage function, and another young person collapsed while playing badminton and never recovered.