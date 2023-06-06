NIRF rankings: List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, Hyderabad has once again made its mark by featuring prominently in the list of top engineering colleges and universities across India.

The rankings were unveiled by Union Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Among the top 200 engineering institutions in the country, four Hyderabad-based engineering colleges have secured positions. They are:

Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIRF rank 111) Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIRF rank 147) Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (NIRF rank 155) Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (NIRF rank 167)

Impressively, eight universities located in Hyderabad have also made their mark in the list of top 200 engineering institutions that include both colleges and universities. Among these universities, four have secured positions in the top 100 engineering institutions in the country. The eight universities are:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 8) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 55) University of Hyderabad (NIRF rank 71) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (NIRF rank 83) Anurag University (NIRF rank 102) University College of Engineering (NIRF rank 146) Mahindra University (NIRF rank 175) Maulana Azad National Urdu University (NIRF rank 176)

Three Hyderabad universities among top 100 in overall ranking

Hyderabad’s prominence in the rankings extends beyond engineering colleges and universities. In the overall rankings, three universities from Hyderabad have secured positions among the top 100 universities in India. In the top 200 universities nationwide, four universities have been listed. They are:

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 14) University of Hyderabad (NIRF rank 20) Osmania University (NIRF rank 64) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (NIRF rank 118)

These impressive rankings show that Hyderabad has established itself as a hub for quality education.