Hyderabad: Fire at Rumaan Hotel in Hafeezpet, no casualties

The fire likely occurred due to a short circuit and was intensified by the oil stored in the kitchen.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Rumaan Hotel in Hafeezpet at around 5:00 am on Sunday, November 16. Staff were quickly evacuated, and no casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

The fire likely occurred due to a short circuit, an official from the Madhapur fire station told Siasat.com. Oil kept in the kitchen caused the fire to intensify but was eventually doused by 7:00 am with the help of three fire tenders.

Material kept in the kitchen was completely destroyed, and the total extent of damage is currently under investigation.

