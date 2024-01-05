Hyderabad: Fire breaks at under-construction building in Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: Fire breaks at under-construction building in Gajularamaram
Fire being doused by the Fire department crew in Gajularamaram. Photo: ANI.

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad’s Gajularamaram area, said an official from the district fire department.

The fire broke out within the limits of Jedimetla police station.

The fire officers and fire engines from the fire department reached the spot of the incident upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control.

The fire was doused by the fire officers and no casualties were reported in the incident.

“A Fire broke out in an under-construction building at Gajularamaram. It was a small fire incident. The firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire,” said Assistant District Fire Officer, Ranjit.

