Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at building in Himayath Nagar

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the third floor of a building on Road no. 2, Himayath Nagar at 5:30 am on Monday.

The building, a four-storied construction along with the cellar, was filled with smoke soon after the fire broke out. The third floor was reportedly occupied by a travel agency.

Speaking to Siasat.com, District Fire Officer (DFO) Srinivas said, “I was on control room duty when the fire broke out. As such, the fire wasn’t a huge problem. However, dousing the smoke caused by fire took work and officers had to use two smoke extinguishers to bring the smoke under control.”

The fire was completely terminated by 8:30 am. 30 firefighters worked on both sides of the building to ensure the same. Further, six officials and six vehicles were employed in the operation.

The DFO stated that as per the preliminary report, the cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit. However, further investigation is underway.

No individuals were present at the time of the fire and as such there were no casualties.