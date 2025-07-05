Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at hardware shop in Kalapather

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a hardware shop in Hyderabad’s Kalapather at midnight on Saturday, July 5. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire broke out at around midnight at Bilal Hardware Shop located at Nawab Sahab Kunta, Kalapather road. Following the accident, locals tried to put out the fire and called Bilal, the owner of the shop. He told the media that most things in the shop were gutted.

“I shut the shop at 11 pm and went home. After a while people came to my house and brought me here. The fire lasted for about 1.5 hours before the fire tender came to the shop,” the owner added.

He further said that property worth Rs 6 lakh was gutted in the fire accident. Bilal alleged that the fire tenders arrived late despite being alerted. The owner said he would request the Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen for assistance.

When contacted, there was no response from the Chandulalbaradari fire station.