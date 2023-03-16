Video: Fire breaks out at pharma factory in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 16th March 2023 11:25 pm IST
Fire at the Jeedimetla fire factory. (Screenshot from Twitter video).

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out on Thursday night at a defunct and vacant pharmaceuticals firm in Jeedimetla. There were no reported injuries in the event.

According to fire officials, a distress call from local neighbours was received at about 8 p.m., and fire tenders from adjacent fire stations were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Because the fire was so intense, three fire tenders were dispatched to put out the flames. After catching fire, barrels of chemicals housed on the pharma company’s premises detonated.

The pharma company’s facilities have been closed for several months, and officials assume that the fire started owing to a short circuit or that some persons tossed combustible goods inside the grounds.

The explosion generated a massive ball of flames, which caused terror among the locals. As a precaution, the police stopped traffic on the main route and evacuated the inhabitants who lived nearby.

To prevent any unforeseen incidents, the local police had roped off the area. Top fire department officers also went to the scene. Officials from the fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.

