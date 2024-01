Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a mandi restaurant at Madhapur on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the mishap. People on the premises were evacuated safely.

According to Madhapur police, the fire occurred about 8:40 pm at “Girl Friend Mandi Restaurant,” near Durgam Cheruvu metro station due to a short circuit in the electric box.

A fire tender reached the spot and doused the flames within a short time.