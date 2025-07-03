Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at rubber factory in Katedan

The fire accident has caused an estimated loss of Rs 4-5 lakh and further investigation is underway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd July 2025 10:23 am IST
A fireman at the factory in Hyderabad
Fire breaks out at a factory

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a rubber factory in Katedan area of Hyderabad early on Thursday, July 3.

So far, no casualties have been reported. Speaking to Siasat.com Ramu, leading fireman from the Rajendranagar fire station, said, “The incident occurred early in the morning, we received a call from the fire station at 4:00 am and rushed to the spot with five fire engines and doused the fire in an hour.”

The fireman said that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, “When we spoke to the owner, he said there was no one at the factory at the time of the fire accident. So we suspect it could be a short circuit,” he added.

MS Creative School

The factory deals with manufacturing rubber mats for cars and other material. The fire accident has caused an estimated loss of Rs 4-5 lakh and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd July 2025 10:23 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button