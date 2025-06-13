Hyderabad: Fire accident at Attapur petrol pump injures two

The incident occurred when sparks emanating from welding fell into a petrol tank.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 13th June 2025 5:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two persons were injured in an explosion at a petrol pump in Hyderabad’s Attapur on Friday, June 13.

The incident occurred when sparks emanating from welding fell into a petrol tank. The combustion led to a blast and created panic among people. In no time, the area was filled with smoke.

The two workers were seriously injured and rushed to the Gandhi Hospital. According to reports, the doctors said that the injured are in a critical condition.

When Siasat.com tried contacting the police and fire department, there was no response.

