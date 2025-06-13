Hyderabad: Father dies while saving daughter from suicide

The daughter was upset over marital issues.

13th June 2025
Hyderabad: A man succumbed to his injuries and died on Thursday, June 12. He tried to save his daughter from dying by suicide at a railway track in Hyderabad.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed, 50; the incident occurred on June 8 when he tried to save his daughter, Aliya Begum, 30. The daughter was upset over marital issues and took the extreme step by jumping in front of a moving train at the Sanjeevaiah Park station.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) Mohammed tried to pull his daughter out of the trains path. However, he was injured in the process and fell on the tracks. While Aliya died on the spot, bystanders took Mohammed to the Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

GRP Secunderabad has registered a case and is investigating the incident.

