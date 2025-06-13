Telangana phone tapping case: SIT summons ex DSP Praneeth Rao

Rao played a major role in interceptiong the then TPCC chief A Reevanth Reddy and other political leaders.

Hyderabad: The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case has summoned suspended DSP Praneeth Rao for questioning on Friday, June 13.

Rao is accused of destroying hard disks which contained crucial information. The SIT has sumoned the accused based on the information given by prime accused and former Special Investigation Bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao.

According to reports, the former SIB chief gave diplomatic responses to questions about creating profiles of political leaders and tapping their mobile phones.

Praneeth Rao, who was promoted from the inspector rank to the deputy superintendent of oolice (DSP) while working in SIB, allegedly played a key role in intercepting phones of the then Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy, his family members, political leaders, judges, Tollywood actors, journalists.

These data was stored in hard disks. Just a day before the Assembly election results were announced, Praneeth Rao allegedly destroyed these hard disks and threw the material into the Musi River.

