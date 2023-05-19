Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Telangana High Court building

The fire tender present at the High court building was immediately pressed into service and the fire was brought under control.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 19th May 2023 9:15 am IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at Telangana High Court on Thursday night, however the alert security staff within a few minutes extinguished the fire.

At 8:30 pm, the special protection force (SPF) guards suddenly noticed smoke billowing from the Chamber of GP- Municipal Administration and Urban Development Pasham Krishna Reddy’s office located on the 2nd Floor, GP Building, High Court. The fire tender present at the High Court building was immediately pressed into service and the fire was brought under control.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the first sparks from the switchboard started and that resulted in the table catching fire at the GP’s office. The alert staff of SPF has timely controlled the fire.

A team of Charminar police also visited the spot and a case has been registered, the investigation is underway.

