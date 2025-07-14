Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at welding shop in Meerpet

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred on Monday, July 14, at a welding shop in Sai Ganesh Nagar Colony, Jaleelguda, under the jurisdiction of the Meerpet Police Station.

The incident triggered panic among local residents as the flames quickly spread to adjacent establishments, including a car mechanic shop and a car denting shop.

Upon noticing the fire, locals promptly alerted the fire department and police. Responding swiftly, firefighters arrived at the scene with three fire engines and worked diligently to bring the blaze under control.

Authorities suspect that a short circuit was the cause of the accident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, examining equipment in the affected shop to determine the exact cause.