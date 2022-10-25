Hyderabad: Fire crackers cause minor mishaps on Deepavali

Hyderabad: Minor fire accidents were reported in the city during Deepavali on Monday night while bursting crackers on the occasion. At S R Nagar, a fire broke out at a cell phone tower atop a building.

Fire officials said fire broke out at Noble Apartment located at Kalyan Nagar in S R Nagar. The fire could be seen from far-off areas. Panicked occupants of the building rushed out of the flats on noticing the fire after which Fire department personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

At Chengicherla, a fire broke out at a scrap yard. Investigating officials said the fire started after some fire crackers landed in the scrap by accident. Combustible material like plastic waste and paper spread the fire, due to which two fire tenders had to be sent to combat the flames.

At Seetharambagh, Fire department officials received a call complaining about garbage being burnt after some fire crackers landed in trash bins and the dump. Half a dozen calls of fire in garbage dumps were received from different areas of the city till Tuesday 6 a.m. similarly on Deepavali.