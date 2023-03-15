Hyderabad: Fire dept DG holds meeting to prepare for summer

Hyderabad: A meeting was held by Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services’s Director General Nagi Reddy on Wednesday to ensure fire safety measures in fire hazardous industries, chemical and scrap godowns etc. are present. The meeting was held in view of the ensuing summer season.

An action plan was drafted to ensure preparedness of all fire stations across Telangana to face any type of fire related incidents in the ensuring summer.

The following instructions were issued to the ground level officers:

All fire vehicles, fire pumps and other fire fighting and rescue equipment kept in good working condition for responding to fire and emergency calls, all officers and personnel were asked not to go on any leave until completion of summer season except on extreme emergencies.

Officials of the fire department were asked to identify and inspect water filling sources for fire vehicles in all fire station areas and be on high alert.

Instructions were issued to all Fire department officers and personnel to visit hospitals and high rise buildings and inspect the fire and life safety measures and conduct fire audit, train and educate the staff on fire safety, guide the management to prepare fire preparedness plan and conduct fire drill once in every three months.

Officials were asked to conduct basic fire fighting training to the security guards, employees of high rise buildings, hospitals, industries, cinema theatres at the Telangana State Fire Services and Civil Defence Training Institute, Vattinagulapalli, Ranga Reddy District.

The Fire department’s director general asked the fire department officials to maintain close liaison with Hyderabad Metro Water Works, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations and other Municipalities to ensure uninterrupted water supply in case of fire accidents to Fire vehicle.