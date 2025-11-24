Hyderabad: Fire engulfs electronics showroom in Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at an electronics goods store at Shahalibanda in old city of Hyderabad on Monday late evening.

Four fire engines are rushed to the spot to control the raging blaze.

The fire engulfed the popular electronics store of the old city located beside Raja Deendayal Devdi clock tower on Shahalibanda road.

Traffic flow on the busy Charminar to Chandrayangutta road is largely affected following the fire accident.The local police cordoned off the area. Residents of nearby buildings are evacuated as a safety measure.

Tha cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Some reports suggest a lpg cylinder bust near the spot

A few months ago, a major fire had engulfed Bajaj electronics showroom located a little away from this fire incident spot.

