Hyderabad: Five arrested for birth certificate scam

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Thursday arrested five persons including a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) contract employee for allegedly issuing fake birth certificates.

The police recovered fake documents, six mobile phones and cash worth Rs 19,4000 from the accused. The accused were identified as 36-year-old Akula Satish, a contract employee with the GHMC, Mohammed Rasool, Syed Hussain Iqbal, Arif Ahmed and Mohammed Rasheed, all brokers.

The police said two other accused identified as Aziz Kasim a GHMC employee and Ankit, are on the run. West Zone DCP Joel Davis said that prime accused Kasim was aided by Satish in issuing fake birth certificates at Rs 1,000 each.

As per rules, an application has to be submitted at the Citizen Service Centre of the GHMC, following which a verification process is initiated and the details are uploaded in the GHMC records. Once the details are entered in the GHMC record, the applicant must collect the birth certificate from a Mee Seva centre which may take approximately 15 days.