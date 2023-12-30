Hyderabad: Five-foot-long python seen on High Court road

Hyderabad: A five-foot-long python was found on the road at High Court on Friday night.

The python came out on the road from Musi River and was crossing the road when some road users spotted it.

Due to the disturbance, the python again returned to the Musi River.

A huge crowd gathered on the road after spotting the creature in the dead of night on the busy road.

The Musi River bed is home to various species of snakes including cobras and pythons. Several times the snakes were spotted in localities around the Musi river bed. On some occasions, crocodiles were also spotted in the Musi bed.

The Musi River starts from Vikarabad.