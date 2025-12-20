Hyderabad: Five stolen bikes worth Rs 2.5L recovered, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers across Hyderabad on Thursday. Police seized five bikes worth Rs 2.5 lakhs in Borabanda.

The Borabanda police arrested the prime accused, Manjul Tushar, 23, a habitual bike offender and a ganja addict, along with 22-year-old Mohammed Waheed, and seized three Honda Activas, one Honda Unicorn, and one Suzuki Access from them.

According to police, Tushar, a resident of Borabanda, studied till Class 12 and dropped out after losing interest. He lost his father to ill health, while his mother is employed at the Civil Supplies Department in Khairatabad. He has one brother who works in Genpact.

After dropping out of school, he did petty jobs and subsequently got addicted to consuming ganja, alcohol, smoking, and online betting and worked odd jobs to earn money after quitting school.

Initially, Tushar had stolen gold ornaments from his mother in hopes of living a lavish life. He sold the gold items in Madhya Pradesh to a third party. Later, to live an even more extravagant life, he started committing bike thefts in Madhuranagar, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Alwal, and SR Nagar.

After committing theft, Tushar would sell them to Waheed, a fruit businessman at Rajendranagar.

Both Tushar and Waheed were handed over to the Borabanda police station for further investigation.