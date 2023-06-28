Hyderabad: Fmr Kerala health min KK Shailaja to address gathering

Hyderabad: Former health minister of Kerala and central committee member of the CPI(M) KK Shailaja, is set to address a gathering in the city on July 8.

The MLA, who is popularly known as Shailaja Teacher, will speak on the ‘Present Political Situation’ of the country at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bagh Lingampally.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she garnered praise from around the globe for the way she led the health ministry team to minimise its impact.

The CPI(M) leader will be in the city to attend the central committee meeting of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) which is being held in the city from July 7 to July 9.

CPI(M) stalwarts like Subhashini Ali, PK Sreemathi, and Mariam Dhawale, along with other women ministers from Kerala will also be attending the meeting.