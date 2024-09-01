Hyderabad: Food safety dept raids restaurant, hypermarket in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s task force of the Food Safety department conducted a series of inspections on Saturday, August 31, at various restaurants in Dilsukhnagar. Violations were found at two well-known restaurants in Hyderabad suites the raids.

The Papadams Blue Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Dilsukhnagar were cited for multiple hygiene violations, including the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers, unavailable water analysis reports, wet and slippery flooring, and open dust bins.

Additionally, improperly labeled food items, expired flavoring agents, and synthetic food colors were found. Live cockroaches were also reportedly observed in the kitchen, and food handlers were not using aprons or gloves.

The establishment also lacked the necessary FSSAI license for operating as a central kitchen serving five branches, said the Food Safety department.

At DMart, Dilsukhnagar, the team observed the store was in compliance with FSSAI regulations, displaying a valid license. However, spices in the storeroom were improperly stored directly on the floor, with no gap maintained between the bags and the wall.

Following a complaint, the task force conducted inspections at a famous sweet shop, Mithaiwala in Dilsukhnagar. The establishment lacked a displayed FSSAI license and had an open kitchen area without insect-proof screens, leading to pest entry. Drains were found stagnant and unclean, and open dustbins attracted houseflies. The chaat preparation area was improperly located outside, said officials.

Furthermore, missing documentation included medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records. Food items in refrigerators were covered but lacked labels, and sweets on display lacked preparation and use-by dates. Expired refined sunflower oil and green chili sauce were discarded.

Over 44 Hyderabad hostels inspected in August

In August, Food Safety officers inspected 129 government residential schools and hostels statewide, including 44 within the GHMC zone.

During these inspections, guidance was provided on proper storage of raw materials, food handling, and cooking area hygiene. Based on the shortcomings observed across all the inspections, further training sessions will be organised for the cooks and supervisors, in coordination with the District administration.