Hyderabad footpath encroachments draw HC’s ire again

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has voiced concern over the continued encroachment of footpaths across Hyderabad and the apparent failure of civic and enforcement agencies to comply with its earlier directions aimed at protecting pedestrian spaces.

Hearing a public interest litigation on illegal occupation of footpaths, Justice NV Shravan Kumar granted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Traffic Police and HYDRAA a final two-week period to submit a comprehensive report detailing measures taken to remove encroachments and restore pedestrian pathways.

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The court noted with displeasure that despite clear directions issued on May 4, authorities had not filed a compliance report or demonstrated substantial progress in clearing footpaths. The judge stressed that implementation should begin immediately, including in areas surrounding the High Court, and extend across the city.

Petitioners informed the court that footpaths near the High Court continue to be occupied by shops and other structures, forcing advocates, litigants and the general public to walk on busy roads. They argued that the lack of enforcement had rendered the court’s earlier orders ineffective.

Justice Shravan Kumar observed that encroachments on pedestrian pathways not only inconvenience the public but also contribute to traffic congestion and disrupt the smooth movement of vehicles. Similar conditions, the court noted, exist in several parts of Hyderabad.

Referring to its previous orders, the court reiterated that authorities must conduct regular enforcement drives to remove illegal occupations from footpaths and install permanent protective barriers to prevent future encroachments. The agencies were also reminded of their responsibility to maintain roads properly and take prompt action against unauthorised parking that obstructs traffic flow.

Judge cites SC rulings

During the proceedings, the judge cited various Supreme Court rulings emphasising that violations of planning regulations and unauthorised constructions should not be granted legal protection or regularised. The court also referred to the apex court’s 2024 guidelines on the demolition of unauthorised structures, underscoring the need for authorities to follow due process while carrying out enforcement actions.

The High Court directed its Registry to communicate the latest order to all concerned departments and warned that the authorities would be expected to demonstrate tangible progress when the matter is taken up again after two weeks.