Telangana: Forest officials capture leopard that strayed into Hetero Pharma

Hyderabad: Forest officials finally managed to capture an adult leopard that strayed into the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited unit at Gadda Potharam Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Friday night.

Panic prevailed at the facility after the tiger was spotted in the company on Friday night. The leopard remained inside the plant the entire night. On noticing it the security staff alerted the forest and Police officials. Forest officials have requested authorities to help capture the animal. A team of experts from the forest department reached the facility in the morning and launched an operation to rescue the leopard.

The leopard after a thorough search was tranquilized and shifted into a cage. It is being shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park where it will be in quarantine and after the period a decision will be taken on relocating it.

The straying of leopards from the Narsapur forest area, spread in Sangareddy and Medak districts, has become quite regular. In November, a leopard killed two calves near Nathnaipally in Narsapur Mandal, which very close to the Hetero unit.