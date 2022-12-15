Hyderabad: Forest Spl CS reviews works at Pala Pitta Cycling Park

Hyderabad: Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Santi Kumari, visited the works taken up in Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Night Safari Area, Botanical Garden visitors zone & conservation zone.

During the visit, the special chief secretary inspected the development works taken up in Pala Pitta Cycling Park’s new STP proposed area, the newly placed cycling sculpture/ selfie point, and newly installed milestones.

TSFDC VC & MD Dr. Chandrashekar Reddy IFS. explained the cycling events, revenue, and statistics to her. She also reviewed the removal of Eucalyptus & Subabul plants from the root level and also asked about the general maintenance of the park, a press note informed.

Santi Kumari then visited the Night Safari Area which is located beside the Botanical Garden and inspected developmental works like the formation of new tracks, visitors’ facilities, and planting, and reviewed other upcoming improvements in AR & VR and Tribal Theme Park.

Finally, She visited the Botanical Garden visitors & Conservation zone, inspected the newly planted exotic plants area, inaugurated the newly established Open Gym for Women, and spoke to some of the regular women walkers of the Garden where they expressed their happiness on the inauguration of special Gym for Women.

She also inspected plantations of different forest types, reviewed the progress of theme parks in the conservation zone, and saw the snake show which is being organized for the school children on awareness of snakes by FOS. She appreciated the SOP and the books for the school children developed by the TSFDC team and also reviewed the statistics regarding the improvement of Footfall in the botanical garden.

During the special chief secretary visit, TSFDC VC & MD Dr. Chandrashekar Reddy IFS, Director MJ Akbar IFS (Retd.), GM A Ravinder Reddy, OSD Eco-Tourism Sri. TPThimmareddy IFS (Retd.), Asst. Director Eco-Tourism Dr. G Skylab, Eco-Tourism Projects Manager K Suman, Botanist Dr. Veera Kishore, Plantation Manager P Lakshma Reddy, Plantation Manager N Rajendra Kumar and TSFDC Staff accompanied her.