Hyderabad: Former senior journalist of The Hindu passes away

He is survived by a wife and son.

Published: 7th August 2022 8:41 pm IST
Late Sivadas Sreevatsan

Hyderabad: Sivadas Sreevatsan, 60, a former city news editor of the Hindu passed away in Kozhikode, Kerala on Sunday. He is survived by a wife and son.

According to reports, the senior journalist suffered a head injury. He was admitted in a hospital but later died while undergoing treatment.

Sreevatsan started his career on the sports desk in Deccan Chronicle in Vijayawada. He then worked in the Indian Express Coimbatore as the news editor. He then joined The Hindu as the news editor, Hyderabad.

He retired as Telangana’s associate editor in 2021.

