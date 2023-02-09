Hyderabad: Formula E to have cricketers, actors witnessing racing cars

Delhi: Just a few more days to go for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Hyderabad as the racing cars and drivers have safely arrived in the city.

The arrival of the cars marks a significant moment as Hyderabad welcomes Formula E to its first-ever Indian race on February 11th at the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake.

National celebrities will be attending the race including various actors from Tollywood and Bollywood. Cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzi Chahal along with his wife Dhanashree Chahal and Deepak Chahar will be seen attending the race.

Deepak Chahar said: “I am extremely thrilled to be witnessing the Formula E race here in India for the first time. I’m really excited and looking forward to the race. I feel proud that Formula E is happening in India and this is just the beginning. India is a sports-loving country, and I am a huge fan of cars, with Formula E coming to India is a huge boost for a lot of fans watching street racing.

“As electric vehicles are the future, I feel blessed to be aligning with Formula E because it’s the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception. I believe that there doesn’t need to be a compromise between world-class motorsport and sustainability to which Formula E does absolute justice”.

Dhanashree Chahal said: “I am very excited that Formula E is finally coming to India. Can’t wait to experience the thrill and energy the cars are going to bring onto the track.”

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will see home favorites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names – NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing — who join the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

The 11 teams and 22 drivers will be competing in the all-new GEN3 race car. The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development, making it the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car ever built.