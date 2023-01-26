Hyderabad: Foundation stone for 32 BC Atma Gourava Bhavans to be laid on Feb 5, 6

Hyderabad: The Foundation stone ceremony for the Atma Gourava Bhavans of 32 BC communities in about 87.3 acres will be held at Kokapet on February 5 and Uppal Bhagayat and Peerjadiguda on February 6.

Telangana Backward Class Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar said the construction of this building was set to be ready for the inauguration during the time of Dasara.

The meeting held by Kamalakar with 32 Backward class communities on Wednesday said that chief minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao had allotted land worth crores of rupees for the construction of the buildings for 41 BC communities separately.

Different organizations in effect from each community have submitted the application and have come together for the construction of their self-respect buildings in this regard.

“The approval for the building construction has been already obtained and will have the slabs completed by March 31. if no other communities come forward for the responsibility of the construction, the state government has to take the initiative of the construction. The BC castes should unite together for the construction of their organization to facilitate the construction of these buildings. ” he remarked.

“These buildings will comprise several facilities including function halls, conference halls, student hostels, and recreation among others”. He added further.

The Minister instructed the officials to form an ad-hoc committee with officials from the BC Welfare, HMDA ( Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board), Power, and Roads and Buildings departments for better coordination and taking up the infrastructure development works including roads, power transmission lines, drinking water and drainage pipelines in these layouts.

In order to coordinate with the caste organization the government has also appointed liaison officers for each of these buildings.